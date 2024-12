9 hours ago by Em Moore

Teens In Trouble have released a video for the live version of their song “Winter in The Trap”. The video was filmed at their show at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Arizona on March 8, 2024 by Ajapopfilms. The song is off their split with Desert Mambas which was released in 2023. The live version of the song is available digitally via Sneak Dog Records. Teens In Trouble released What’s Mine earlier this year. Check out the video below.