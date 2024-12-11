Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Hellfest has announced its lineup for 2025. Judas Priest, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Turnstile, Skindred, Korn, Knocked Loose, The Damned, Refused, Spiritbox, Kittie, Poppy, Turbonegro, Teen Mortgage, The Real McKenzies, Chubby and the Gang, Beton Arme, Terror, Stick To Your Guns, The Chisel, Spy, Pest Control, Gorilla Biscuits, Good Riddance, Gouge Away, Chat Pile, and Thou are among the bands playing. Hell Fest will take place June 19-22 in Clisson, France. See the full lineup below.