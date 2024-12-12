Slam Dunk Festival has announced five festivals around Europe. The festivals will take place in May and June and will hit Antwerp, Belgium, Utrecht, Netherlands, Lyon, France, Zurich, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy. Neck Deep will be playing on all dates. The Used, New Found Glory, The Ataris, A Day To Remember, Zebrahead, and Landmvrks will be playing on select dates. Slam Dunk’s UK festival will take place on May 24 in Hatfield and May 25 in Leeds with Streetlight Manifesto, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Alkaline Trio, and Scowl among the bands playing. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 27
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|w/The Used, Neck Deep, Zebrahead
|May 29
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrect, NL
|w/Neck Deep, The Used, Zebrahead, The Ataris, March
|May 31
|L’Amphitheatre 3000
|Lyon, FR
|w/A Day To Remember, Landmvrks, New Found Glory, The Used, Neck Deep, Zebrahead
|Jun 01
|Komplex 457
|Zurich, CH
|w/New Found Glory, Neck Deep, The Ataris, Zebrahead
|Jun 02
|Carroponte
|Milan, IT
|w/A Day To Remember, New Found Glory, The Used, Neck Deep, Landmvrks, The Ataris, Zebrahead