Slam Dunk announces five European festivals for 2025
by Festivals & Events

Slam Dunk Festival has announced five festivals around Europe. The festivals will take place in May and June and will hit Antwerp, Belgium, Utrecht, Netherlands, Lyon, France, Zurich, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy. Neck Deep will be playing on all dates. The Used, New Found Glory, The Ataris, A Day To Remember, Zebrahead, and Landmvrks will be playing on select dates. Slam Dunk’s UK festival will take place on May 24 in Hatfield and May 25 in Leeds with Streetlight Manifesto, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Alkaline Trio, and Scowl among the bands playing. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 27TrixAntwerp, BEw/The Used, Neck Deep, Zebrahead
May 29TivoliVredenburgUtrect, NLw/Neck Deep, The Used, Zebrahead, The Ataris, March
May 31L’Amphitheatre 3000Lyon, FRw/A Day To Remember, Landmvrks, New Found Glory, The Used, Neck Deep, Zebrahead
Jun 01Komplex 457Zurich, CHw/New Found Glory, Neck Deep, The Ataris, Zebrahead
Jun 02CarroponteMilan, ITw/A Day To Remember, New Found Glory, The Used, Neck Deep, Landmvrks, The Ataris, Zebrahead