Reba Meyers of Code Orange releases solo single

Reba Meyers of Code Orange has released her debut solo single. It's called "“Certain Uncertainty” and right now, it's a stand alone track. The accompanying video was directed by Greg Puciato.

In a release, Meyers stated: "“I’m finding that I have the space only now in my life to have a bird’s eye view on my adolescence, and that perspective, and current time of growth made it the perfect moment to begin to release solo material. A moment I’ve been sure would eventually come, thought I never knew exactly how it would look,” says Meyers, reflecting on her decision to release music under her own name. “With that, I get to experience the rewarding and nerve-wracking process of allowing myself the platform to be a more vulnerable person, and to explore that natural foundation proudly outside of how I’ve maybe been portrayed.”"

You can see the video below.