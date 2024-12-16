On December 12, The Fullblast played at the Baby G in Toronto, Ontario. The Video Dead, The Neo Lux, and Tragic Hearts opened the show. The Fullblast released their EP Attack.Sustain.Decay in 2017. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.
