Cold World, Trapped Under Ice, Angel Du$t, more to play United Blood 2025
Richmond, Virginia-based hardcore festival United Blood has announced details for 2025. Cold World, Trapped Under Ice, E-Town Concrete, No Warning, Terror, Angel Du$t, Backlash, Bad Beat, Blind Justice, Bracewar, Collateral, Combust, Dead and Dreaming, Stereo Dynamite Records, Division of Mind, Echo Chamber, End It, Giant’s Despair, Grand Scheme, Gridiron, Haywire, Hard Stripes, Killing Pace, Mindforce, The Mongoliods, Naysayer, Never Ending Game, New World Man, No Idols, RZL DZL, Scarab, Think I Care, War Hungry, Wasted Space, and The Wrongside will be playing the festival. United Blood will take place at the Canal Club in Richmond, Virginia on April 11-12, 2025.