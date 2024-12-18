Boise-based Blood Lemon have released a video for their new song “High Tide”. The video was edited by Lisa Simpson. The song is off the band’s upcoming EP Petite Deaths which will be out on January 17 via Moon Ruins. Blood Lemon will be touring around the US in January and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 17
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|Jan 18
|Olympia, WA
|Lamplighters
|Jan 19
|Seattle, WA
|Sunset Tavern
|Jan 21
|Chico, CA
|The Blue Room
|Jan 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|Permanent Records Roadhouse
|Jan 24
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The DLC
|Jan 25
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Social Club (Ballroom)