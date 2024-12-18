Blood Lemon: “High Tide”

Boise-based Blood Lemon have released a video for their new song “High Tide”. The video was edited by Lisa Simpson. The song is off the band’s upcoming EP Petite Deaths which will be out on January 17 via Moon Ruins. Blood Lemon will be touring around the US in January and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 17Portland, ORMississippi Studios
Jan 18Olympia, WALamplighters
Jan 19Seattle, WASunset Tavern
Jan 21Chico, CAThe Blue Room
Jan 22Los Angeles, CAPermanent Records Roadhouse
Jan 24Salt Lake City, UTThe DLC
Jan 25Boise, IDShrine Social Club (Ballroom)