Bob “Slim” Dunlap, guitarist for The Replacements, has passed away. He was 73 years old and passed on December 18 at his home in Minnesota due to complications from the severe stroke he suffered in 2012. His family released a statement which was published in the Minnesota Star Tribune which reads,



“Bob passed at home today at 12:48 p.m. surrounded by family. We played him his ‘Live at the Turf Club (’Thank You Dancers!)’ CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his version of ‘Hillbilly Heaven’ — quite poignant. It was a natural decline over the past week. Overall it was due to complications from his stroke.”

Dunlap joined the Replacements in 1987 and played with them until 1991, playing on 1989’s Don’t Tell a Soul and 1990’s All Shook Down. He released his solo albums The Old New Me in 1993 and Times Like This in 1996 along with a live album called Thank You Dancers! in 2020 which was recorded at The Turf Club on April 27, 2002. We send our condolences to Slim Dunlap’s family, friends, and fans.