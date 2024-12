Fat Mike has released a “Gets Strung Out” version of NOFX’s “Kids of the K Hole”. The song originally appeared on NOFX’s 1997 album So Long and Thanks for All The Shoes. The new version features Matt Nasir from The Sleeping Souls and will be off the second Fat Mike Gets Strung Out album which will be coming out in 2025 via Fat Wreck Chords. Fat Mike released the first Fat Mike Gets Strung Out album in 2023. Check out the song below.