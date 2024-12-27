Sadly, Marc Campbell of The Nails has passed away. Campbell, who fronted the Nails for the bands entire run (including their early stint under the name the ravers) passed away on his couch, at his home, while watching the TV with his wife. The passing was unexpected, but relatively quick.

Campbell arrived in Colorado from San Francisco in 1976, where he had been in a poetic duo Pits of Passion. While in Boulder, Campbell saw the University of Colorado bulletin board and noticed a card posted by student David Kaufman, who sought to form a reggae band. Thereafter, The Nails formed in Boulder, Colorado in 1976 as the Ravers. They released an initial EP under that name, which was a combination of early punk and Lou Reed/Deviantrs style post-hippie rock. The band caught notice of some A&R personal and signed to MCA, incorporating punk, new wave, dancem and electronic music into their sound. The band moved to New York and released three albums. Their main hit was "88 Lines about 44 women", which perhaps unexpectantly, peaked at number 46 on the US dance chart in March 1985, thanks in part to regular play by KROQ. As you may know, a young Jello Biafra, (then Eric B) roadied for the band at one gig, where the group opened for the Ramones. We send our condolences to Campbell's family, friends, and fans.