16 hours ago by Em Moore

Jared Hart has surprise-released a new EP. It is called The Condor and features 2 new tracks - “The Condor” and “So It Goes” along with a reworked version of “Allnighters” (which originally appeared on The Scandals’ 2012 EP Trenchknife ) and a cover of “Come Back To Earth” by Mac Miller. Jared Hart will be playing an EP release party on January 4 at Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey with Ben Nichols of Lucero. Check out the EP in full below.