Escape From The Zoo have released a video for their new song “Treadin’ Water”. The video was filmed by Jak Kerley of Shibby Pictures. The band are currently working on a new album according to their post on Instagram about the song and video. Escape From the Zoo released their album Countin’ Cards in 2022. Check out the video below.