Pouzza Fest has announced its second wave of bands for this year. Iron Chic, Toys That Kill, FYP, Les Marmottes Aplaties, The Holy Mess, Dig It Up, Dim Wizard, Thunder Queens, Eaten By Snakes, and Not Soldiers will be playing the festival. This group joins the previously announced first wave lineup of Frank Turner, Samiam, Worriers, Beton Arme, Chris Farren, Apes of the State, Oceanator, Teens In Trouble, Goodbye Blue Monday, and Los Bozos. Pouzza Fest will take place May 16-18 in Downtown Montreal.
Previous StoryTours: Koffin Kats / The Last Gang (US and BC)
Next StoryTours: The Dominion: "Remain Silent"
Iron Chic, Toys That Kill, Dim Wizard, Thunder Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2025
Vial, Apes of the State, Dollar Signs, more to play Stoop Fest 2025
Teens In Trouble release live video for "Winter in The Trap"
Millencolin, Frank Turner, Agnostic Front, Bane to play Brakrock 2025
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, more to play Jera On Air 2025
Frank Turner, Worriers, Samiam, Teens In Trouble, more to play Pouzza 2025
Crossed Keys: "Notebooks (Hope for the Hopeless)"
Million Dead to play reunion shows in 2025
Sleeping Souls prove they’re more than just a backing band on ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’
Toys that Kill release rarities album