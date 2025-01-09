PUP release video for new song “Paranoid”, to tour EU/UK in May

PUP have released a video for their first new song in two years, “Paranoid”. The video was directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and Clem Hoener. The song is available digitally via their own label Little Dipper and Rise Records. PUP will be supporting Sum 41 on their final Canadian shows which starts on January 10. They will also be touring the UK and Europe in May with Illuminati Hotties supporting them on all dates except for their shows in Spain and Goo joining them on all UK shows. PUP released their album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022. Check out the video and new dates below.