PUP release video for new song “Paranoid”, to tour EU/UK in May

Pup
by

PUP have released a video for their first new song in two years, “Paranoid”. The video was directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and Clem Hoener. The song is available digitally via their own label Little Dipper and Rise Records. PUP will be supporting Sum 41 on their final Canadian shows which starts on January 10. They will also be touring the UK and Europe in May with Illuminati Hotties supporting them on all dates except for their shows in Spain and Goo joining them on all UK shows. PUP released their album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022. Check out the video and new dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
05/07Birmingham, UKXOYO Birminghamw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/08Leeds, UKProject Housew/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/10Manchester, UKO2 Ritzw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/11Glasgow, UKSWG3 (TV Studio)w/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/12Newcastle, UKNewcastle Universityw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/13Bristol, UKMarble Factoryw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/15Southampton, UKEngine Roomsw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/16London, UKO2 Forum Kentish Townw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/18Amsterdam, NLMelkwegw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/20Cologne, DEClub Voltaw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/21Hamburg, DELogow/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/22Berlin, DEHole44w/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/23Munich, DEStromw/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/25Paris, FRBellevilloisew/Illuminati Hotties, Goo
05/27Madrid, ESSala Mon
05/28Barcelona, ESUpload
05/29València, ESLoco Club
05/30San Sebastian, ESDabadaba