Comeback Kid announces 'Wake the Dead' 20th anniversary US tour dates

Comeback Kid
Comeback Kid have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their album Wake The Dead . The band will be playing the album in full on each date and will be joined by Cancer Bats, Defeater, Koyo, Orthodox, and Desmadre on select dates. These dates join their previously announced Winnipeg show which will take place on February 22. Comeback Kid released their EP Trouble in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 24Turf ClubMinneapolis, MNw/Cancer Bats, Orthodox
Feb 25Bottom LoungeChicago, ILw/Cancer Bats, Orthodox
Feb 26Mahall’sCleveland, OHw/Cancer Bats, Orthodox
Feb 27Middle East DownstairsBoston, MAw/Defeater, Orthodox
Feb 28Space BallroomHamden, CTw/Defeater, Orthodox
Mar 01WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Defeater, Orthodox
Mar 02Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Defeater, Orthodox
Mar 04The Eastside BowlMadison, TNw/Orthodox, Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 05UnderbellyJacksonville, FLw/Koyo, Orthodox, Desmadre
Mar 07Come and Take It LiveAustin, TXw/Koyo, Orthodox, Desmadre
Mar 08The Rail ClubFort Worth, TXw/Koyo, Orthodox, Desmadre
Mar 10SummitDenver, COw/Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 11Swan DiveLas Vegas, NVw/Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 12Brick By BrickSan Diego, CAw/Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 131720Los Angeles, CAw/Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 14924 Gilman StreetBerkeley, CAw/Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 15Dante’sPortland, ORw/Koyo, Desmadre
Mar 16El CorazonSeattle, WAw/Koyo, Desmadre