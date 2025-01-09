Comeback Kid have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their album Wake The Dead . The band will be playing the album in full on each date and will be joined by Cancer Bats, Defeater, Koyo, Orthodox, and Desmadre on select dates. These dates join their previously announced Winnipeg show which will take place on February 22. Comeback Kid released their EP Trouble in 2024. Check out the dates below.