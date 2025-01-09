Comeback Kid have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their album Wake The Dead . The band will be playing the album in full on each date and will be joined by Cancer Bats, Defeater, Koyo, Orthodox, and Desmadre on select dates. These dates join their previously announced Winnipeg show which will take place on February 22. Comeback Kid released their EP Trouble in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 24
|Turf Club
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Cancer Bats, Orthodox
|Feb 25
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Cancer Bats, Orthodox
|Feb 26
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Cancer Bats, Orthodox
|Feb 27
|Middle East Downstairs
|Boston, MA
|w/Defeater, Orthodox
|Feb 28
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|w/Defeater, Orthodox
|Mar 01
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Defeater, Orthodox
|Mar 02
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Defeater, Orthodox
|Mar 04
|The Eastside Bowl
|Madison, TN
|w/Orthodox, Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 05
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|w/Koyo, Orthodox, Desmadre
|Mar 07
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|w/Koyo, Orthodox, Desmadre
|Mar 08
|The Rail Club
|Fort Worth, TX
|w/Koyo, Orthodox, Desmadre
|Mar 10
|Summit
|Denver, CO
|w/Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 11
|Swan Dive
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 12
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|w/Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 13
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 14
|924 Gilman Street
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 15
|Dante’s
|Portland, OR
|w/Koyo, Desmadre
|Mar 16
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|w/Koyo, Desmadre