Silverstein has released a video for their new song “Don’t Let Me Get Too Low”. The video was directed and edited by Wyatt Clough. The song is off their upcoming album Antibloom which will be out on February 21. Silverstein released their album Misery Made Me in 2022. Check out the video below.
