Videos 16 hours ago by Em Moore

Heartworms, the post-punk project of Jojo Orme, has released a video for “Extraordinary Wings”. The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo. The song is off Heartworms’ upcoming debut album Glutton for Punishment which will be out on February 7 via Speedy Underground. Heartworms released A Comforting Notion in 2023. Check out the video below.