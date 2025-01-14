Baroness, Big Brave, Jetsam, NØ MAN, more added to Prepare The Ground 2025

Baroness, Big Brave, Jetsam, NØ MAN, more added to Prepare The Ground 2025
by Festivals & Events

Prepare The Ground has announced its full lineup for this year. Baroness (performing Red and Blue in full), Astral Witch, Big|Brave, Burning Love (reunion and final show), Jetsam, NØ MAN, Truck Violence, Adult., Genital Shame, Immortal Bird, Guiltless, are among the bands now playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes YOB (playing two sets including playing Atma in full), Kylesa, Young Widows, The Atlas Moth, Kowloon Walled City, Midwife, Alaskan,Have A Nice Life, Khanate, and Pygmy Lush. Prepare the Ground will take place May 30-June 1, 2025 across four venues in Toronto, Ontario - Trinity St. Paul’s Church, Lee’s Palace, the Cave, and 918 Bathurst. See the lineup in full below.

Prepare The Ground 2025 Full Lineup

YOB (ATMA in full and a career spanning set)

BARONESS (Red and Blue full album sets)

KHANATE (reunion)

KYLESA (reunion)

HAVE A NICE LIFE

A MONOLITHIC DOME

ADULT.

ALASKAN (reunion)

ASHBRINGER

ASTRAL WITCH

BIG BRAVE

BURNING LOVE (reunion / final show)

COLISEUM

DISMAL AURA

FALL OF RAUROS

FOTOCRIME

GENITAL SHAME 

GUILTLESS 

HARVESTMAN

HIDE

IMMORTAL BIRD 

JETSAM

JOHN WIESE

KOWLOON WALLED CITY

KOWLOON WALLED CITY & FRIENDS: SHALLOW, NORTH DAKOTA TRIBUTE

LANA DEL RABIES

MIDWIFE

MORNE

NO MAN

OLDEST SEA

OLGA

ORA COGAN & ESTER THUNANDER

ORISKA

PLANNING FOR BURIAL scoring The Phantom Carriage

PRISONER 

PYGMY LUSH

PYGMY LUSH scoring An Original Composition of Archival Footage

RAPHAEL WEINROTH-BROWNE

SHALLOW WAVES

STEVE VON TILL

THE ATLAS MOTH

THE DISCUSSION

THE RITA 

TRUCK VIOLENCE

YOUNG WIDOWS