Prepare The Ground has announced its full lineup for this year. Baroness (performing Red and Blue in full), Astral Witch, Big|Brave, Burning Love (reunion and final show), Jetsam, NØ MAN, Truck Violence, Adult., Genital Shame, Immortal Bird, Guiltless, are among the bands now playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes YOB (playing two sets including playing Atma in full), Kylesa, Young Widows, The Atlas Moth, Kowloon Walled City, Midwife, Alaskan,Have A Nice Life, Khanate, and Pygmy Lush. Prepare the Ground will take place May 30-June 1, 2025 across four venues in Toronto, Ontario - Trinity St. Paul’s Church, Lee’s Palace, the Cave, and 918 Bathurst. See the lineup in full below.
Prepare The Ground 2025 Full Lineup
YOB (ATMA in full and a career spanning set)
BARONESS (Red and Blue full album sets)
KHANATE (reunion)
KYLESA (reunion)
HAVE A NICE LIFE
A MONOLITHIC DOME
ADULT.
ALASKAN (reunion)
ASHBRINGER
ASTRAL WITCH
BIG BRAVE
BURNING LOVE (reunion / final show)
COLISEUM
DISMAL AURA
FALL OF RAUROS
FOTOCRIME
GENITAL SHAME
GUILTLESS
HARVESTMAN
HIDE
IMMORTAL BIRD
JETSAM
JOHN WIESE
KOWLOON WALLED CITY
KOWLOON WALLED CITY & FRIENDS: SHALLOW, NORTH DAKOTA TRIBUTE
LANA DEL RABIES
MIDWIFE
MORNE
NO MAN
OLDEST SEA
OLGA
ORA COGAN & ESTER THUNANDER
ORISKA
PLANNING FOR BURIAL scoring The Phantom Carriage
PRISONER
PYGMY LUSH
PYGMY LUSH scoring An Original Composition of Archival Footage
RAPHAEL WEINROTH-BROWNE
SHALLOW WAVES
STEVE VON TILL
THE ATLAS MOTH
THE DISCUSSION
THE RITA
TRUCK VIOLENCE
YOUNG WIDOWS