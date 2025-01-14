Sex Pistols announce two more 'Live In The USA 1978' albums

Sex Pistols have announced that they will be releasing two new live albums that were recorded during their 1978 US tour. They were recorded during their January 10 show at Longhorns Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, and their January 14 show at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California (which was their final show until their 1996 reunion). These albums join their previously announced Live In The USA 1978 album which documents their their January 5 show at South East Music in Atlanta, Georgia and will be out on February 28. The Texas show will be out on March 28 and the San Francisco show will be out on April 25. See the announcement post in full below.