BRAT have released a video for their cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” which features Sammy Duet of Acid Bath and Goatwhore on guest vocals and guitar. The song originally appeared on Heart’s 1977 album Little Queen. The cover is available digitally via Prosthetic Records. BRAT will be touring Europe with Napalm Death, Crowbar, and Full of Hell starting in February and released their album Social Grace in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.