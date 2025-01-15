BRAT have released a video for their cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” which features Sammy Duet of Acid Bath and Goatwhore on guest vocals and guitar. The song originally appeared on Heart’s 1977 album Little Queen. The cover is available digitally via Prosthetic Records. BRAT will be touring Europe with Napalm Death, Crowbar, and Full of Hell starting in February and released their album Social Grace in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|February 05
|Turbinenhalle
|Oberhausen, DE
|Feb 06
|Tivoli
|Utrecht, NL
|Feb 07
|Zollhaus Leer
|Leer, DE
|Feb 08
|Halle Verrière
|Meisenthal, FR
|Feb 09
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Feb 11
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 12
|Plan B
|Malmö, SE
|Feb 13
|Felsenkeller
|Leipzig, DE
|Feb 14
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 15
|Lowensaal
|Nürnberg, DE
|Feb 16
|Sasazu Club
|Prague, CZ
|February 18
|Progresja
|Warszawa, PL
|Feb 19
|Collosseum Club
|Košice, SL
|Feb 20
|Dürer Kert
|Budapest, HU
|Feb 21
|Posthof
|Linz, AT
|Feb 22
|Hall
|Podova, IT
|Feb 23
|Backstage
|München, DE
|Feb 24
|Z7 Konzertfabrik
|Pratteln, CH
|Feb 26
|Salamanda
|Barcelona, ES
|Feb 27
|Salle Des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc
|Bordeaux, FR
|Feb 28
|La Nef
|Angoulême, FR
|Mar 01
|Le Forum
|Vauréal, FR
|Mar 02
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Mar 04
|Academy
|Dublin, IE
|Mar 05
|SWGC
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 06
|Newcastle University
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|Mar 07
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Mar 08
|O2 Academy
|Liverpool, UK
|Mar 09
|O2 The Institute
|Birmingham, UK