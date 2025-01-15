BRAT release video for Heart cover featuring Sammy Duet

BRAT
by Videos

BRAT have released a video for their cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” which features Sammy Duet of Acid Bath and Goatwhore on guest vocals and guitar. The song originally appeared on Heart’s 1977 album Little Queen. The cover is available digitally via Prosthetic Records. BRAT will be touring Europe with Napalm Death, Crowbar, and Full of Hell starting in February and released their album Social Grace in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
February 05TurbinenhalleOberhausen, DE
Feb 06TivoliUtrecht, NL
Feb 07Zollhaus LeerLeer, DE
Feb 08Halle VerrièreMeisenthal, FR
Feb 09Im WizemannStuttgart, DE
Feb 11MarkthalleHamburg, DE
Feb 12Plan BMalmö, SE
Feb 13FelsenkellerLeipzig, DE
Feb 14Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Feb 15LowensaalNürnberg, DE
Feb 16Sasazu ClubPrague, CZ
February 18ProgresjaWarszawa, PL
Feb 19Collosseum ClubKošice, SL
Feb 20Dürer KertBudapest, HU
Feb 21PosthofLinz, AT
Feb 22HallPodova, IT
Feb 23BackstageMünchen, DE
Feb 24Z7 KonzertfabrikPratteln, CH
Feb 26SalamandaBarcelona, ES
Feb 27Salle Des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand ParcBordeaux, FR
Feb 28La NefAngoulême, FR
Mar 01Le ForumVauréal, FR
Mar 02TrixAntwerp, BE
Mar 04AcademyDublin, IE
Mar 05SWGCGlasgow, UK
Mar 06Newcastle UniversityNewcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Mar 07Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
Mar 08O2 AcademyLiverpool, UK
Mar 09O2 The InstituteBirmingham, UK