Laura Jane Grace and Catbite release Op Ivy covers live album for charity

Catbite and Laura Jane Grace have announced that they will be releasing a live album of Operation Ivy covers. The album was recorded by Jacopo Fokas during their secret set at a Riot Fest Afterparty at The Empty Bottle in Chicago. The album is available on Bandcamp for pay-what-you-can with all of the proceeds being split between Sweet Relief and Best Friends Animal Society to help those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. The bands have released their cover of “Knowledge”. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Operation Ivy Live at The Empty Bottle (Laura Jane Grace / Catbite) Tracklist

Knowledge

Sound System

Jaded

Take Warning

The Crowd

Bombshell

Unity

Vulnerability

Bankshot

One of These Days

Gonna Find You

Bad Town

Smiling

Caution

Freeze Up

Artificial Life

Room Without A Window

Big City

Missionary

Junkie’s Runnin’ Dry

Here We Go Again

Hoboken

Yellin’ In My Ear

Sleep Long

Healthy Body

Story Time

Officer

I Got No