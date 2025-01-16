Laura Jane Grace and Catbite release Op Ivy covers live album for charity

Catbite and Laura Jane Grace have announced that they will be releasing a live album of Operation Ivy covers. The album was recorded by Jacopo Fokas during their secret set at a Riot Fest Afterparty at The Empty Bottle in Chicago. The album is available on Bandcamp for pay-what-you-can with all of the proceeds being split between Sweet Relief and Best Friends Animal Society to help those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. The bands have released their cover of “Knowledge”. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Operation Ivy Live at The Empty Bottle (Laura Jane Grace / Catbite) Tracklist
Knowledge
Sound System
Jaded
Take Warning
The Crowd
Bombshell
Unity
Vulnerability
Bankshot
One of These Days
Gonna Find You
Bad Town
Smiling
Caution
Freeze Up
Artificial Life
Room Without A Window
Big City
Missionary
Junkie’s Runnin’ Dry
Here We Go Again
Hoboken
Yellin’ In My Ear
Sleep Long
Healthy Body
Story Time
Officer
I Got No