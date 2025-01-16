Sadly, film maker and musician David Lynch has passed away. Lynch's family issued a short statement: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.” It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

Punknews sends our condolences to Lynch's family, friends, and fans.