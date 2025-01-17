ameokama, the solo project of Aki McCullough of A Constant Knowledge of Death, Nu House Studios, and formerly of Dreamwell, has released a video for her new song “phantom cock”. The video was directed and edited by Daniel Arón Speer. The song is off ameokama’s debut album i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening which will be out on February 7. Check out the video below.
