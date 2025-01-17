Mosswood Meltdown has announced more bands for this year. Bleached, Snooper, Shannon and the Clams, La Luz, L’Trimm, and Guida will now be playing the festival. They join the previously announced lineup of Devo, Osees, Exploding Hearts, Kreayshawn, and The Kids. Mosswood Meltdown will be hosted by John Waters and will take place in Mosswood Park in Oakland, California on July 19-20.
