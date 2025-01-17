by Em Moore
Matt Embree of RX Bandits and The Sound of Animals Fighting has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Orion and will be out on March 7 via Born Losers Records. He has also released a video for his new song “Summer House Savior” which was created by Big Howl. Matt Embree released his EP 2019 in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Orion Tracklist
New Noun
Hold Up
Blue Light Glow
Side Eye
Summer House Savior
Bad Actor
Miscellium
Praying In The Dark