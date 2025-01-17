Matt Embree of RX Bandits and The Sound of Animals Fighting has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Orion and will be out on March 7 via Born Losers Records. He has also released a video for his new song “Summer House Savior” which was created by Big Howl. Matt Embree released his EP 2019 in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.