We are thrilled to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Not Gorgeous. Not Gorgeous is a new hardcore punk band based out of New York City and Maryland, The band aims to bring back short, fast, and energetic songs to the hardcore/punk community.

Today, we have the exclusive premiere of their first single, "So Far, So Good", see below to check it out and to read a quote from vocalist, Todd Currier on the message behind the single.

The band recorded this track and their upcoming debut album at Backroom Studios with Scot Moriarty in the summer/fall of 2024. Bill Henderson mastered the album at Azimuth Mastering. They will be playing a few shows in the NY/NJ area this February and March, see below for the full details on those shows or to check them out live.