We are thrilled to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Not Gorgeous. Not Gorgeous is a new hardcore punk band based out of New York City and Maryland, The band aims to bring back short, fast, and energetic songs to the hardcore/punk community.
Today, we have the exclusive premiere of their first single, "So Far, So Good", see below to check it out and to read a quote from vocalist, Todd Currier on the message behind the single.
The band recorded this track and their upcoming debut album at Backroom Studios with Scot Moriarty in the summer/fall of 2024. Bill Henderson mastered the album at Azimuth Mastering. They will be playing a few shows in the NY/NJ area this February and March, see below for the full details on those shows or to check them out live.
From Vocalist Todd Currier
“So Far, So Good is the first song I wrote for Not Gorgeous. The song is about the urge to create. No matter how jaded you are, sometimes it comes out. Sometimes the silence is just screams.”
Show Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|Feb 8, 2025
|Staten Island, NY
|Mother Pugs Saloon
|with Engine Hymns, Grey C.E.L.L., and Schenectavoidz
|Feb 9, 2025
|Forked River, NJ
|Cheeks DIY (Ask a punk)
|with Grey C.E.L.L., Schenectavoidz and Happy Time
|March 23, 2025
|Staten Island, NY
|Mother Pugs Saloon
|with Quantice Never Crashed, Crossed Keys and PropGun