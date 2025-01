Anonymous Source, Posted by 8 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

The Dirty Nil played two new/unreleased songs on their tour that started a couple days ago at their Providence, Rhode Island show on January 15, 2025. One song "Rock and Roll Band," is a tongue-in-cheek song about the "glamorous" life of being in band. the other is called "spider dream." You can check them out below.