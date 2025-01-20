Tim Lambesis says As I Lay Dying will continue after band quits and release of leaked videos

Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying has given his first interview since the rest of the band quit late last year. In an interview with Loudwire, Lambesis stated that As I Lay Dying will continue.

As you may remember, everyone quit the band, vaguely citing Lambesis' troubling behavior. At the time, guitarist Phil Sgrosso stated: "“I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space."

Af that happened, two videos were leaked online which likely gave some background as to why all the band members quit. In the first leaked video, which had no sound, Lambesis is seen yelling at his wife Dany Lambesis. Dany then yells back at Lambesis. Lambesis then rapidly moves towards her, then he moves back, hits a suitcase, and then shakes his fists. Later he bangs his head with his fist a few times and punches his own arms before noticing the camera on the nightstand and turning it away from view.

The second video leaked video did have sound. In that video, which does have sound, Tim and Dany are again arguing. Lambesis overturns a table during the argument. As she shouts an expletive back at him and starts to walk away, he tries to intercept her while stating his love for her. As she continues to move away, Tim Lambesis begins to punch himself as she begs for him to stop.

Lambesis then issued a statement: "There is currently a restraining order and a domestic violence investigation being filed against Dany Norris (formerly Lambesis). Anything she is saying now is to distract people away from that to instead focus on my own inappropriate (but not illegal) reactions to these anxiety inducing interactions. This woman assaulted me and verbally/mentally abused me over 3 years. I took the much needed and overdue step to leave her yesterday by delivering divorce papers. That is the reason there have been attempts at retaliation toward me online today that pale in comparison to what will really be the focus of the courts. The following evidences are part of the case: multiple videos of her assaulting me; videos of her chasing me around the house with a knife or scissors; video of her insisting that I delete all other accounts of her physically assaulting me under threat of her knocking me out with a weapon held over my head; photos of a black-eye she gave me with witness accounts of the event; witness accounts of me being threatened if I try to leave, even temporarily. I’m certain she will counter by trying to expose my anxiety filled reactions and defenses, but please remember that reacting in panic by hurting myself is far different than what I’ve listed above. The timing of these public attacks online are because I served her with divorce papers yesterday after many days of her pleading for me stay while also flipping back and forth to attempting to exert abusive control. This is blatantly a retaliation for me finally leaving a relationship I should have run from a long time ago."

Lambesis' interview with Loudwire covers this and the future of the band. You can listen to it here.