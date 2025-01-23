Sing Us Home, the festival curated by Dave Hause, has announced its lineup for this year. The Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Dan Andriano, AJJ (solo), Buzz Zeemer, Tim Hause, Speedy Ortiz, John Gallagher Jr, Mobley, Black Guy Fawkes, Quarry, Lullanas, Mary’s Morning Deathbed, and Ocean Avenue Stompers will be playing. Sing Us Home Festival will take place on May 2-4 on Venice Island in Philadelphia.
Previous StoryChris Burney of Bowling For Soup retires from the band
Next StoryListen to the new album and read a track-by-track breakdown by Oh The Humanity!
Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner, Dave Hause, Speedy Ortiz, more to play Sing Us Home 2025
The Kilograms to release debut album, share "Beliefs and Thieves"
The Lottery Winners: "Dirt and Gold" (ft. Frank Turner)
AJJ release Jackson Browne cover
Iron Chic, Toys That Kill, Dim Wizard, Thunder Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2025
Millencolin, Frank Turner, Agnostic Front, Bane to play Brakrock 2025
Peter Hook, Social D, Cocksparrer headline PRB 2025
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, more to play Jera On Air 2025
Frank Turner, Worriers, Samiam, Teens In Trouble, more to play Pouzza 2025
Million Dead to play reunion shows in 2025