Anonymous Source, Posted by 3 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Bobby Steele, who was in The Misfits during their classic eras, is re-recording The Undead's debut LP. It's called Act your Rage… Again and celebrates the 35th anniversary of the original LP. The new version includes contributions from Greg Hetson, Alex Story, Steve Garvey, Argyle Goolsby, Tim Capello, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Bryce Bernius, Dirk VerBueren, Tim Capello, Dez Cadena, Ace Von Johnson, Rick Rivets, Andreas Holma, Paul LaScola, Matt Witte, Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Kids. That's out later this year via Bobby Steele himself.