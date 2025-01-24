Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Punk Rock Bowling has announced details for two more club shows. Street Dogs (playing their album Back to the World), The Briefs, Beton Arme, and Mystery Actions will be playing the Fremont Country Club on May 25. New Bomb Turks, The Baboon Show, Civic, and Cromm Fallon and the P200 will be playing at The Usual Place on May 25. Lee Fields, Shannon and the Clams, and The Luxuries will be playing at the Citrus Grand Pool Deck on May 25. That show will also feature a DJ set from Jessie Wagner of The Aggrolites. Check out the posters for the shows below.