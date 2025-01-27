Caterwaul has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Pissed Jeans, Young Widows, Suckling, Elephant Rifle, Eye Flys, In Lieu, Kowloon Walled City, Lung, Mr Phylzzz, and Open Head will be playing. The festival’s logo was created by Whitney Does. Caterwaul will take place May 23-26 in Minneapolis, MN.
