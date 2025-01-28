Pennywise, Dance Hall Crashers, Miss May I, more to play Warped Tour

by Festivals & Events

Back in October, Warped Tour announced that it would be returning in 2025 for three weekend shows in Washington, DC, Orlando, Florida, and Long Beach, California. The tour has now announced a handful of bands for each date. Miss May I, Pennywise, and Chandler Leighton will be playing in all three cities and will be joined by Dance Hall Crashers and Bowling For Soup for both the Long Beach and Washington shows. Simple Plan will be hopping on the bill for the Washington show. Warped Tour will be announcing more bands over the next month. See the dates and details below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 14-15Festival Grounds at RFK StadiumWashington, DCw/Chandler Leighton, Bowling For Soup, Dance Hall Crashers, Miss May I, Pennywise, Simple Plan
Jul 26-27Shoreline WaterfrontLong Beach, CAw/Bowling For Soup, Chandler Leighton, Dance Hall Crashers, Miss May I, Pennywise
Nov 15-16Camping World Stadium CampusOrlando, FLw/Chandler Leighton, Miss May I, Pennywise