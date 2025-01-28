Back in October, Warped Tour announced that it would be returning in 2025 for three weekend shows in Washington, DC, Orlando, Florida, and Long Beach, California. The tour has now announced a handful of bands for each date. Miss May I, Pennywise, and Chandler Leighton will be playing in all three cities and will be joined by Dance Hall Crashers and Bowling For Soup for both the Long Beach and Washington shows. Simple Plan will be hopping on the bill for the Washington show. Warped Tour will be announcing more bands over the next month. See the dates and details below.