L.S. Dunes / From Indian Lakes / Derek Zanetti / Night Sins / Plague Vendor (US and ON)

L.S. Dunes has announced North American tour dates for this spring. From Indian Lakes will be joining them on all dates with Derek Zanetti, Night Sins, and Plague Vendor joining them on select dates. L.S. Dunes will be releasing their new album Violet on January 31 and are currently on tour in Europe. Check out the dates below.

DateVeuneCityDetails
Apr 08ParishAustin, TXw/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti 
Apr 09The Cambridge Room at House Of BluesDallas, TXw/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti 
Apr 11Center StageAtlanta, GAw/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti 
Apr 12The Basement EastNashville, TNw/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti 
Apr 14Union StageWashington, DCw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins 
Apr 15Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins 
Apr 16The SinclairCambridge, MAw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins 
Apr 18Asbury LanesAsbury Park, NJw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
 Apr 19WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
Apr 21Electric CityBuffalo, NYw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
 Apr 22Velvet UndergroundToronto, ONw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins 
Apr 23The ShelterDetroit, MIw/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
Apr 25A&R Music BarColumbus, OHw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor  
Apr 26OutsetChicago, ILw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
Apr 28Amsterdam Bar & HallSaint Paul, MNw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor 
Apr 29Majestic TheatreMadison, WIw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
 May 01Oriental TheaterDenver, COw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
 May 02The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UTw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor 
May 05The CrocodileSeattle, WAw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor 
May 06Hawthorne TheatrePortland, ORw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor 
May 08Bimbo’s 365 ClubSan Francisco, CAw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor 
May 09The Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CAwFrom Indian Lakes, /Plague Vendor 
May 10Music BoxSan Diego, CAw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor 
May 11Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZw/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor