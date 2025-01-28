L.S. Dunes has announced North American tour dates for this spring. From Indian Lakes will be joining them on all dates with Derek Zanetti, Night Sins, and Plague Vendor joining them on select dates. L.S. Dunes will be releasing their new album Violet on January 31 and are currently on tour in Europe. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Veune
|City
|Details
|Apr 08
|Parish
|Austin, TX
|w/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti
|Apr 09
|The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|w/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti
|Apr 11
|Center Stage
|Atlanta, GA
|w/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti
|Apr 12
|The Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|w/From Indian Lakes, Derek Zanetti
|Apr 14
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 15
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 16
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 18
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 19
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 21
|Electric City
|Buffalo, NY
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 22
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 23
|The Shelter
|Detroit, MI
|w/From Indian Lakes, Night Sins
|Apr 25
|A&R Music Bar
|Columbus, OH
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|Apr 26
|Outset
|Chicago, IL
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|Apr 28
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|Saint Paul, MN
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|Apr 29
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 01
|Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 02
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 05
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 06
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 08
|Bimbo’s 365 Club
|San Francisco, CA
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 09
|The Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|wFrom Indian Lakes, /Plague Vendor
|May 10
|Music Box
|San Diego, CA
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor
|May 11
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/From Indian Lakes, Plague Vendor