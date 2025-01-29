La Sécurité have released a video for their new song “Ketchup”. The video was animated and directed by Philippe Beausejour. The song is available digitally via Bella Union and Mothland. La Sécurité will be touring the US starting later this week and released their album Stay Safe! in 2023. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 31
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Respectable Street
|Feb 01
|Jacksonville, FL
|Winterland Festival w/Omni
|Feb 03
|Orlando, FL
|Will’s Pub
|Feb 05
|Athens, GA
|Nowhere Bar
|Feb 06
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|Feb 08
|Montreal, QC
|Festival Taverne Tour w/ Chandra
|Mar 10-15
|Austin, TX
|SXSW 2025