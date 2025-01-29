La Sécurité: “Ketchup”

by Videos

La Sécurité have released a video for their new song “Ketchup”. The video was animated and directed by Philippe Beausejour. The song is available digitally via Bella Union and Mothland. La Sécurité will be touring the US starting later this week and released their album Stay Safe! in 2023. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 31 West Palm Beach, FLRespectable Street
Feb 01Jacksonville, FLWinterland Festival w/Omni
Feb 03Orlando, FLWill’s Pub
Feb 05Athens, GANowhere Bar
Feb 06Atlanta, GAThe Earl
Feb 08Montreal, QCFestival Taverne Tour w/ Chandra
Mar 10-15Austin, TXSXSW 2025