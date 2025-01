In a somewhat cryptic instagram post, Jason Roeder, drummer for Neurosis and Sleep, stated that he is stepping away from music. Roeder deleted all of his Instagram posts except one, where he appears to be selling all of his gear. He stated in part: "I am no longer a touring musician so I will be selling off most (possibly all) of my equipment and belongings." His bio also states: "I used to go on stage and pretend I was supposed to be there." You can see the post below.