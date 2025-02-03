GEL / Anxious announce European tour

GEL and Anxious have announced tour dates together for Europe and the UK. The trek will run through July and Chastity will be joining them on all dates. GEL released their EP Persona in 2024. Anxious will be releasing their new album Bambi on February 21 and released Little Green House in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 06KnustHamburg, DE (no Anxious)
Jul 07NachtlebenFrankfurt, DE
Jul 09ChemiefabrikDresden, DE
Jul 14Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Jul 16Irish CentreLeeds, UK
Jul 17RebellionManchester, UK
Jul 18AsylumBirmingham, UK
Jul 19The DomeLondon, UK