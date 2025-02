, Posted by Tours 1 hour ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

GEL and Anxious have announced tour dates together for Europe and the UK. The trek will run through July and Chastity will be joining them on all dates. GEL released their EP Persona in 2024. Anxious will be releasing their new album Bambi on February 21 and released Little Green House in 2022. Check out the dates below.