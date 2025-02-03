Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
GEL and Anxious have announced tour dates together for Europe and the UK. The trek will run through July and Chastity will be joining them on all dates. GEL released their EP Persona in 2024. Anxious will be releasing their new album Bambi on February 21 and released Little Green House in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 06
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE (no Anxious)
|Jul 07
|Nachtleben
|Frankfurt, DE
|Jul 09
|Chemiefabrik
|Dresden, DE
|Jul 14
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Jul 16
|Irish Centre
|Leeds, UK
|Jul 17
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 18
|Asylum
|Birmingham, UK
|Jul 19
|The Dome
|London, UK