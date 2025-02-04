Staticlone, the Philly-based hardcore punk band that includes members of Blacklisted, have released a video for their new song “Alone in Philadelphia”. The video features glitchy footage of a parade. The song is off their upcoming debut album Better Living Through Static Vision which will be out on March 7 via Relapse Records. This album follows Staticlone’s most recent release which was their Flexi II EP in 2023. Check out the video below.
