Spencer Jo releases video for “Talking to Myself”

Spencer Jo
by Videos

Calgary, Alberta-based folk punk artist Spencer Jo has released a video for their song “Talking to Myself”. The video was shot around Calgary and some scenes were shot at local restaurant and live venue The Palomino Smokehouse. It stars Khezya Wong and was written and directed by Spencer Jo.

The song is off their album The Water which was released in 2024. Spencer Jo will be touring around Canada this year including a performance at Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 15Medicine Hat, ABCasa Amigos
Mar 01Calgary, ABShip & Anchor
Mar 26Edmonton, ABAviary
Mar 27Wainwright, ABMoonlight Bay
Mar 28Lloydminster, ABGCBC
May 16-19Montréal, QCPouzza Fest