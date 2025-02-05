Calgary, Alberta-based folk punk artist Spencer Jo has released a video for their song “Talking to Myself”. The video was shot around Calgary and some scenes were shot at local restaurant and live venue The Palomino Smokehouse. It stars Khezya Wong and was written and directed by Spencer Jo.

The song is off their album The Water which was released in 2024. Spencer Jo will be touring around Canada this year including a performance at Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. Check out the video and dates below.