Black Sabbath announce final show

Black Sabbath have announced that they will be playing their final show. Bill Ward will be joining Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, and Tony Iommi for the first time in 20 years. The show will take place on July 5 in Villa Park in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, UK and will feature a bunch of additional performances.

Along with performing with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Ozbourne will also play a solo set. Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestrom, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Billy Corgan, David Draiman of Disturbed, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, Lizzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis of Korn, KK Downing, Mike Bordin of Faith No More, Papa V Perpetua of Ghost, Rude Sarzo, Sammy Hager, Slash, Sleep Token ii of Sleep Token, Tom Morello (who is the music director of the event), and Wolfgang Van Halen will also be performing.

Tickets for the show go on sale on February 14 and proceeds will be split between Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.