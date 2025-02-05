Flogging Molly cancel upcoming US tour

Flogging Molly have announced the cancellations of all of their shows for this year due to Dave King battling a “very serious health condition”. All of their upcoming US ‘Shamrock Rebellion’ tour dates have been cancelled but the upcoming Salty Dog Cruise will continue as planned. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram which reads in part,



”To our family, friends and fans, Our fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Dave and Bridget ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave’s way, he and we would appreciate it. Unfortunately Flogging Molly will be unable to perform shows in 2025. With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community and our captain, Dave King.”

Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored in 2023 and released their album Anthem in 2022. You can see the post in full below.