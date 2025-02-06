ERRTH release new single and tour dates

Philly punks ERRTH just released a new single titled "New Orleans". The track is the first single from their upcoming debut album. See below to check out the track.

The band will also be playing a few dates this March up and down the east coast, see below.

Tour Dates

DateVenueLocation
March 7thO'Brien'sAllston, MA
March 8thBar FredaQueens, NY
March 9thWild Air BeerworksAsbury Park, NJ
March 14thGalactic PantherAlexandria, VA
March 15thTBARichmond, VA
March 16thThe DepotBaltimore, MD
March 22ndOrtlieb'sPhiladelphia, PA