Philly punks ERRTH just released a new single titled "New Orleans". The track is the first single from their upcoming debut album. See below to check out the track.
The band will also be playing a few dates this March up and down the east coast, see below.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|March 7th
|O'Brien's
|Allston, MA
|March 8th
|Bar Freda
|Queens, NY
|March 9th
|Wild Air Beerworks
|Asbury Park, NJ
|March 14th
|Galactic Panther
|Alexandria, VA
|March 15th
|TBA
|Richmond, VA
|March 16th
|The Depot
|Baltimore, MD
|March 22nd
|Ortlieb's
|Philadelphia, PA