Ramones, Dwarves, RATM, Dictators, Judas Priest, Ice-T, Talking Heads on RSD list

Record Store Day has announce the list for the 2025 edition. This year, Ramones will re-issue Loco Live. Dwarves will release Sunshine Lollipop and Rainbows, which includes Fourteen previously unreleased tracks that preceded the Blood, Guts & Pussy record. Dictators will re-release DFFD. Judas Priest releases Live In Atlanta '82. Talking Heads will release an archival live album taken from their recent box set. Ice=T releases a compilation of the 12-inch singles from his Power album. Rage Against the Machine releases a live set from 1993. There's a re-release of Lou Reed's Metal Machine Music. And there's a lot more. RSD is April 12. You can see the list here.