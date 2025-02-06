Episode #688 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John speaks to Vic Bondi of Articles of Faith and Redshift about the new Redshift album, Chaos as Planned , along with his surf rock influences, his songwriting process, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
