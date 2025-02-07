Camp Punksylvania has announced its first wave lineup for this year. FEAR (who will be celebrating 40 years of More Beer), Bridge City Sinners, Against All Authority, Get Dead, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, The Kilograms, Teenage Halloween, The Bad Ups, The Best of the Worst, Stuck Lucky, The Car Bomb Parade, Pucker Up!, Stoke Signals, Escape From the Zoo, The Abruptors, Sammy Kay, Black Guy Fawkes, Suburban Downgrade, On The Cinder, World of Chaos, Come Out Fighting, Career Mode, and Scarboro will be playing the festival. Camp Punksylvania will take place on June 20-22 in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.
