Golden Shitters release new song, “Destructor”

Hamilton, Ontario-based punk rockers Golden Shitters, made up of Matt Ellis of Anxious Pleasers and The Vapids, Dave Tyson of Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, and Kyle Fisher of The Dirty Nil, have released a new song.

The song is called “Destructor” and is the first single from their upcoming second album Brutal Planet which will be out on March 7 via Ugly Pop Records. Their first album was self-titled and was released in 2023.

Golden Shitters will be touring Europe this spring and released their EP Love Blows in 2024. Check out the song below.