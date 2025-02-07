Episode #688.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This is the first Em Tells You What to Listen to episode of 2025 and finds Em playing some great tracks from January including songs by Fucked Up, PUP, The Dirty Nil, Shiv and the Carvers, Bonnie Trash, Bad Egg, Sunrot, Rosemary nods upon the grave, VVomb, Initiate, Scowl, Jivebomb, Yasmin Nur, Loose Articles, Zeta, Baby Got Back Talk, Lambrini Girls, Weak Knees, Cut Deep, Nova Twins, Ultra Deluxe, Lacerated, and many more. You can click here to see the full tracklist. Listen to the episode below!
