Young Widows release “The Darkest Side” video

Young Widows have released a video for their new song “The Darkest Side”. The video was shot by Amber Thieneman and edited by Nick Thieneman. The song is off their upcoming album Power Sucker which is their first new album in 11 years and will be out on March 21 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Young Widows will be touring North America in the spring including performances at Prepare The Ground in Toronto, Ontario and Caterwaul in Minneapolis in May. The band released their collection album DECAYED: Ten Years of Cities, Wounds, Lightness, and Pain in 2018 and released their album Easy Pain in 2014. Check out the video below.