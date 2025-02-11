Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Laura Jane Grace in The Trauma Tropes (made up of Paris Campbell Grace, Jacopo Fokas, and Orestis Lagadinos) have released a new song. It is called “Your God (God’s Dick)” and is available digitally via Polyvinyl Records. The song was recorded in Athens, Greece.
Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals (Mikey Erg, Matt Patton, Paris Campbell Grace) will be touring the US starting in April. Laura Jane Grace will be touring North America supporting Murder By Death on their farewell tour this summer. Check out the song below.