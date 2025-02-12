Los Angeles-based zen hardcore band Monk has released two new songs. The songs are called “Chains” and “Dark Side of the Mind” which features guest vocals from Brendan Murphy of Counterparts. “Dark Side of the Mind” has an accompanying video that was directed by Jovanni Martinez who also produced it with lead vocalist Frank Bach and edited it along with Born In The North. The songs are available digitally now via Dine Alone Records and Tarantula Tapes. Monk released their debut recording Rock in 2023. Check out the video and song below.